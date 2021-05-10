BCOZZY

Neck Pillow With Chin Support

$29.97

ERGONOMIC MEMORY FOAM TRAVEL PILLOW- Our unique patented design with the overlapping pillow arms, comfortably supports the head, neck, and chin in any sitting position. The flat back does not push the neck forward while maintaining natural head alignment allowing you to not wake up with a sore neck and arrive at your destination well-rested. SOFT PILLOW – our travel neck pillow is flexible while still giving ample support with our premium memory foam filling. Made of premium quality materials- luxurious soft Velour on top and breathable Viscose on the bottom for comfort and ease- it is one of the best road trip essentials for adults when sleeping and resting at home and on the go and great neck rest for your next trip. MULTIPLE WAYS TO USE – Our neck pillows can be conformed and twisted in several positions allowing you to choose the best fit for your neck. Great as a car pillow, wheelchair use, office power naps, or daily commute by trains or busses. EASY CARE AND CARRYING- Our travel pillow can be compressed to less than half of the original size and has a snap strap to make this easily attach to your carry-on luggage or backpack. The easy to clean removable cover is machine washable so you can keep it always fresh and hygiene. TRAVEL GIFTS FOR LOVED ONES- Good neck pillow for traveling is one of the must-have travel accessories for anyone who goes on trips to get there in comfort. Get your loved ones a gift that they will forever thank you.