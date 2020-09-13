Hammacher Schlemmer

Neck Pain Relieving Travel Cushion

$129.95 $59.95

Buy Now Review It

At Hammacher Schlemmer

Available exclusively from Hammacher Schlemmer, this is the U-shaped travel pillow that delivers therapeutic LED light, gentle heat, and stabilizing support to help relieve neck pain. Ideal for preventing neck stiffness when cooped up on long flights or commutes, the cushion’s 12 invisible infrared and nine red medical-grade LEDs focus 880nm and 660nm light deep below the skin to boost circulation and ease soreness and discomfort. An imperceptible heating element warms the cushion up to 114º F for soothing therapy at the surface. Made with 3" of soft memory foam, the portable cushion keeps your neck and head fully supported while in an airplane seat or vehicle. In tests by The Hammacher Schlemmer Institute, panelists praised the comfort of the cushion and noted that it easily fits most neck sizes. Black microfiber cover can be spot cleaned. Plugs into USB or AC with included adapter.