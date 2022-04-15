Sisley Paris

Neck Cream

$205.00

At Nordstrom

Details & Care What it is: Sisley Paris Neck Cream, or Crème Pour le Cou, is an anti-aging neck cream that treats the delicate neck area, which is vulnerable to creping and sagging with age, leaving it firmed and refined with more defined contouring. Who it's for: All skin types. What it does: It has an immediate tightening effect on skin, creating a continuous and elastic film on its surface for an immediate lifting sensation, while soy fiber extract fights loss of firmness and improves skin tone. A powerful cocktail of refining active ingredients redefines the neck and promotes perfect dimensions, and additional ingredients including shea butter provide hydration and nutrition for softer, more comfortable and supple skin. How to use: Apply twice a day for two months for an intensive skin care program and once a day as part of a beauty maintenance routine. To tone, spread a small amount of product on both hands. With the right hand, apply the cream to the left side of your neck using circular motions. Repeat these circular movements with the left hand on the right side of the neck. To firm, place both hands at the base of your neck and move up toward the nape using a smoothing gesture. Repeat three times. To reshape and refine, alternatively smooth the area under the chin and along the jawline from left to right with the right hand, then from right to left with the left hand. Repeat each movement three times. 1.7 oz. Phthalate-free; sulfate-free; paraben-free. By Sisley Paris; made in France. Item #5228601