Nécessaire

Necessaire The Body Exfoliator (eucalyptus)

$79.06

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

The Body Exfoliator is a weekly multi-exfoliation treatment for skin health. Two methods of exfoliation—chemical and physical—work synergistically to exfoliate, soften, and renew skin: a gentle AHA/BHA trio (Glycolic, Lactic, and Salicylic acids) helps to remove dead skin cells, while Pumice and Bamboo Charcoal soften skin without irritation. Pure essential-oil scent: Eucalyptus. Size: 6.8 Oz. Use 1-2 times a week or as desired. Apply all over body. Massage for foam. Rinse well.