Born from the concept of shadow play, the Nebula collection encompasses the excitement of bright lights and dark nights. Utilising a two-tone iridescent finish that shimmers through metallic pastel hues as it moves in the light, the Original Short Boot is given a glittering update.
Perfect for wet weather conditions this women's rain boot is a shorter version of the iconic Hunter Original Tall Boot. Formed of natural rubber, each boot is handcrafted and assembled over three days before being vulcanized for superior protection. Featuring the Hunter Original tread pattern, and a comfortable polyester lining, this boot is a rainy-day necessity.
We recommend that all Hunter boots be worn with socks to protect the wearer's skin from contact with rubber. All Hunter Boot Socks are specially designed for use with our boot range and feature a fold over top to cover the rubber and nylon boot edge, preventing any rubbing associated with wear.
Fully waterproof
Handcrafted from 28 parts
Polyester lining
Rubber outsole with Hunter Original tread pattern
Crafted from natural vulcanized rubber with metallic finish