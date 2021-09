I Am Gia

Neavah Denim Pant

$90.00 $72.00

Buy Now Review It

At I Am Gia

DETAILS Soft, stretchy denim flares in chocolate colourway Drawstring detail at front waist - can be tucked in, as shown in imagery Heavy wash 50% Cotton 24% Polyester 24% Rayon 2% Spandex Model is wearing size XS