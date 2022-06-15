‎Neat 3B

Neat 3b Face Saver Gel Antiperspirant

£10.40

Buy Now Review It

Long Lasting Results Neat 3B Face Saver Gel's highly effective antiperspirant formulation prevents facial perspiration and decreases the amount of visible facial wetness and shine for several hours. Lightweight and Easy To Apply Easy to apply and lightweight, Neat 3B Face Saver Gel evaporates rapidly from the surface of the skin, leaving behind no residue, deposit or stickiness. Look Great All Day Although it can be applied at any time, Neat 3B Face Saver Gel is best applied before other facial cosmetics. In such cases, the second product will remain on the skin for much longer and will be less influenced by facial perspiration. This is particularly useful for products that are required to remain on the skin for as long as possible, such as make-up or sun cream.