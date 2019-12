NDA

The Charol Belt from NDA is a slick, patent leather belt in red with tonal topstitched details and an elaborate silver and gold mix of metals on the embossed belt buckle and grommets. Can adjust up to size 44 belt Buckle Topstitching Grommets Embossed details Mixed metals 1" wide 100% Patent leather Made in Mexico