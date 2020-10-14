PlayStation

Nba 2k21 – Playstation 4

NBA 2K21 includes the following digital items with pre-order: 5,000 Virtual Currency, 5,000 MyTEAM Points, 10 MyTEAM Promo packs (delivered one a week), 6 MyCAREER Skill Boosts 5 pair MyPLAYER Shoe Collection, Damian Lillard Digital Collection, 3 MyCAREER Gatorade Boosts NBA 2K21 is the latest release in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series. With exciting improvements upon its best-in-class gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and culture - where Everything is Game. In NBA 2K21, new, old, and returning ballers alike will find exciting game modes that offer a variety of basketball experiences: MyCAREER - Embark on your own personal, cinematic basketball journey to reach your ultimate destination: the National Basketball Association. Build up your custom MyPLAYER and take him to the heights of their career and stardom, and make a name for yourself in the global basketball universe. MyTEAM - Assemble your G.O.A.T. NBA fantasy team of current players and historic legends and compete against the world. Uncover rare and highly-rated player cards by participating in many rewarding game events and daily and weekly challenges, and compare your hard-earned collection with friends and competitors. NEIGHBORHOOD - Live out your virtual, day-to-day basketball life in a neighborhood that doesn’t sleep and that always offers something to do. Jump in on 3v3 streetball runs with your crew, or play for bigger stakes in 5v5 ProAm games. Shop for the latest sneaker and apparel drops. Level up your MyPLAYER at the local training facility. In your NEIGHBORHOOD, basketball never stops, and Everything is Game. MyGM/MyLEAGUE - Sit in the boss’ chair, and make decisions that matter not only to your player or team - but to the entire franchise and league. From drafting impact rookies to trading players to relocating your team, every move, big or small, counts towards the long-term success - or failure - of your b