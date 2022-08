New Balance

Nb Pace Bra 3.0

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At New Balance

With stabilized front straps to help minimize vertical movement, the NB Pace Bra 3.0 is perfect for medium impact activities. Pull on this favorite sports bra for cycling, hiking, running or boxing. A supportive bottom band elastic with an eye-catching, refreshed logo design helps to keep everything in place.