La Ligne x Target

Navy/white Side Stripe Sweater Pants

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 67% Cotton, 28% Nylon, 3% Wool, 2% Cashmere Inseam Length: 30 Inches Rise: Regular Closure Style: Full Waistband Elastic Fit: Straight with a Standard Fit Garment Length: Full Garment Details: No Pocket Stretch: Stretch Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: October 9, 2022 TCIN: 86172099 UPC: 196761008055 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-5722 Origin: Imported Description These Side Stripe Sweater Pants from La Ligne x Target make a stylish addition to your everyday wardrobe. Made from a soft cotton blend for all-day comfort, these sweater pants are designed in a navy hue with a white side stripe. A full elastic waistband provides a custom fit, while the regular rise and standard fit finish off the look. Using the stripe as a muse, the three founders behind La Ligne create timeless pieces that can keep up with life’s every moment. In this limited-edition Fall Designer Collection for Target, the stripe is used as a canvas that can be minimalist, maximalist, bold or quiet, a testament to this versatile style staple. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.