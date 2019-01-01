The Peanut Shell

This adorable Peanut Shell musical mobile in grey and navy features sweet elephants and fluffy white clouds. It plays a gentle lullaby to soothe your baby to sleep and is designed to fit standard cribs. The wind up operation means no batteries are required. This adorable Peanut Shell musical mobile in grey and navy features sweet elephants and fluffy white clouds It plays a gentle lullaby to soothe your baby to sleep Designed to fit standard cribs; spot clean Promotes auditory, motor development, visual stimulation Wind up operation means no batteries are required; easy assembly instructions included