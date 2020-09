Uniform Accessories Unlimited Inc

Navy Blue Beret

$20.00

Pre shaped berets run small. If you have never bought/worn one before consider buying one size larger. **Measurement: 20 3/8, 20 1/2, 20 5/8 = Size: 6 1/2 Measurement: 20 3/4, 20 7/8, 21 = Size: 6 5/8 Measurement: 21 1/8, 21 1/4, 21 3/8 = Size: 6 3/4 Measurement: 21 1/2, 21 5/8, 21 3/4 = Size: 6 7/8 Measurement: 21 7/8, 22, 22 1/8 = Size: 7 Measurement: 22 1/4, 22 3/8, 22 1/2 = Size: 7 1/8 Measurement: 22 5/8, 22 3/4, 22 7/8 = Size: 7 1/4 Measurement: 23, 23 1/8, 23 1/4 = Size: 7 3/8 Measurement: 23 3/8, 23 1/2, 23 5/8 = Size: 7 1/2 Measurement: 23 3/4, 23 7/8, 24 = Size: 7 5/8 Measurement: 24 1/8, 24 1/4, 24 3/8 = Size: 7 3/4 Measurement: 24 1/2, 24 5/8, 24 3/4 = Size: 7 7/8