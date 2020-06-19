Sackcloth & Ashes

Navy And Orange Diamond Throw Blanket

$99.99

At Cost Plus World Market

Sackcloth & Ashes was founded with one goal: to provide blankets to homeless shelters. With the purchase of this throw blanket, another will be donated to a shelter in need. Each blanket is crafted of thick, warm fabric with fringe detail at both ends. With a beautiful rich palette of navy blue, orange and cream, this throw has an alternating diamond motif that adds warmth, figuratively and literally, to any space.