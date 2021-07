Lacoste

Navigator Metal Signature 101 Sunglasses – Rose Gold

£155.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lacoste

Female re-interpretation of the original 101 vintage style from the 80s. Sold in a semi-rigid dedicated case. The product is adjustable to sight. Frame material: Metal Shape: Navigator Rx-able: Yes Size: 60/16 UV Indice: 2 Without composition (100%)