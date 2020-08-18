Shark

Navigator Lift-away Professional Nv356e, White & Silver

$249.99 $147.99

Buy Now Review It

Dust cup capacity 2.2 quarts; Lift away; Press a button to lift the canister away and easily clean hard to reach areas Anti-allergen complete seal technology plus a HEPA filter; Traps 99.9 percent of dust and allergens inside the vacuum Powerful and lightweight; Portable and versatile at 13.7 pounds Brush roll shutoff; Deep carpet and gentle bare floor cleaning Hard floor hero attachment not included A lightweight 2 in 1 Lift Away upright vacuum with a detachable canister for portable cleaning power. With the push of a button, Lift Away technology allows you to lift the canister away and easily clean in hard to reach areas. This vacuum is also equipped with a completely sealed system and a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens. It also includes a Brush roll Shutoff button so you can easily switch between carpet and bare floor cleaning, and fine particles off your bare floors.