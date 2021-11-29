Shark

Navigator Lift-away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

$199.99 $119.99

At a glance Pet Hair Pick Up Bagless Multi-surface Highlights Lift-Away: detach pod for above-floor cleaning Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter Swivel Steering for maneuverability and control Brushroll shutoff button: gentle floor cleaning Large-capacity dust cup with full-size performance Crevice Tool and Upholstery Tool for versatile cleaning Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 45.5 Inches (H) x 11.4 Inches (W) x 14.9 Inches (D) Weight: 15.96 Pounds Features: Brush On/Off Switch, Pet Hair Pick Up, Swivel Head, Detachable Canister, Easy-Empty Dirt Container Capacity (Volume): .9 Quart Cable/Cord Length: 25 Feet Includes: Crevice Tool, Upholstery Tool Wattage Required: 1200 Watts Number of Speeds: 1 Bag Type: Bagless Cleaning Path Width: 9.5 Inches Recommended Surface Application: Multi-Surface, Carpet, Hard Floor Filter Type: HEPA Amps Required: 10.0 amps Hose Length: 5 Feet Power Source: Electric Battery: No Battery Used Warranty: 5 Year Limited Warranty. TCIN: 14392936 UPC: 622356533225 Item Number (DPCI): 329-00-0308 Origin: Imported Description A Lift-Away® upright vacuum with a detachable pod. With just the push of a button, detach the pod to clean above the floor. Features Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology® and a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens. Pet Hair Pick Up Recommended for picking up pet hair Bagless Easily dispose of dirt and debris without a vacuum bag. Multi-surface Can be used on many different surfaces.