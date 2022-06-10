NatureLab Tokyo

Naturelab. Tokyo Perfect Volume Shampoo

$15.00

Take hair to new heights with this innovative blend of advanced botanical technology and protein-rich plant actives. The Volume Collection works best on flat, limp hair and works to deliver big, bouncy hair with a voluminous body. Botanical Technology - Lift-loving plant ingredients like apple stem cells, rice protein, soy protein and sakura extract work in harmony to deliver bouncy, beautiful hair. Scent Notes - Inspired by the light aroma of Japanese cherry blossoms. Free of sulfates, parabens, phthlates, mineral oil, gluten, animal derived ingredients.