NatureLab Tokyo

Perfect Repair Leave-in Treatment

$19.00 $15.20

REPAIR. This nutrient rich, reparative leave-in foam for dry, damaged, color treated hair, will restore, condition, and speed your blow dry or air-dry time. Simply apply this concentrated foam to towel dried hair, blow dry or air dry and style as desired. POWERED BY PLANTS. A unique blend of rich oils and vegan keratin provide quick reparative results that last. Visibly improve the health of your hair by restoring moisture to dry, damaged strands. AROMA. Perfect Repair Leave-In Treatment is inspired by Japanese bamboo forests with a hint of green tea and cypress. NATURE-PERFECTED. Our plant-based formulas make use of ingredients that are safe, clean, and environmentally friendly. Free of Sulfates, Parabens, Phthalates, Mineral Oil, Gluten, and Animal Cruelty. PERFECT HAIR. We blend the rich heritage of Japan with cutting edge technology to create a curated line of clean, innovative haircare products. NatureLab’s mission is to bring “strength to humanity” and improve the lives of everyday people using the power of science.