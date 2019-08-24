L6060 Features: -High performance LED reading and ambient lamp with extreme clarity.-Simulates naturalistic daylight rhythm from cool white to warm white throughout the day.-Mimics sunrise to serve as a Wake Up Light with a built-in alarm clock.-Mimics sunset to gradually dim your room.-Clinically proven results for training a good sleep pattern.-Light Output: 350-900 lumen. Color/Finish: -Dynamic color temperature changing LED reading lamp which automatically shifts from cool to warm light.-Color Temperature: 2700K-6500K. Specifications: -Universal Adapter: 100-240V 50/60Hz. Dimensions: -10.5-18.5'' H x 4.5'' W x 5'' D, 3.8 lbs.