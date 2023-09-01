OPI

Nature Strong – Leaf By Example

For lasting colour and shine, all in a formula made from up to 75% naturally-derived ingredients, there’s OPI Nature Strong Nail Polish. Available in a range of earth-inspired shades ranging from brights to neutrals, OPI Nature Strong delivers up to seven days of wear and shine. Leaf By Example is a rich, forest-inspired shade that's sure to be an evergreen choice. Why will I love OPI Nature Strong Nail Polish in Leaf By Example? Forest green polish Made from up to 75% natural origin ingredients Up to seven days of wear and shine Pair with OPI Nature Strong Top Coat and Base Coat for best results Bottle and cap made from 20% PCR plastic Made in the USA Vegan formula 15ml OPI’s Nature Strong Nail Polish range combines the same high performance and bold shade range you know and love with a new, naturally-derived formula. Nature Strong polishes are vegan, and made from up to 75% natural origin and 84% bio-sourced ingredients. The bottles and cap are made from 20% post-consumer recycled plastic. How do I use OPI Nature Strong Nail Polish? Apply one coat of Nature Strong Base Coat. Shake your polish well before application, to help avoid streaks. Apply two thin coats to each nail. Brush on a small amount of polish at the free edge of the nails to cap them and help reduce chipping. Finish with Nature Strong Top Coat.