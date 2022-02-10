Nature Made

Women’s Multivitamin For Nutritional Support, 60 Softgels

$12.59 $11.99

Buy Now Review It

For a limited time, you may receive either bottle while we update our packaging. Both have the same great product inside. Based on new FDA regulations, you may also notice a change in the unit of measure and/or daily value for certain products. Contains a 60-day supply of Nature Made Women's Multivitamin Softgels, 60 softgels per bottle. Provides 22 key nutrients for daily nutritional support. Made with vitamin D3 and iron. Adults, take 1 softgel daily with water and a meal. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Just one softgel per day Formulated for easy absorption United States pharmacopeia (USP) verified Ensuring an adequate intake of key micronutrients is important to support overall health. Your body needs various vitamins and minerals every day to function properly. Nature Made Women's Multivitamin softgels provide 22 key nutrients specially formulated to help fill nutrient gaps, including folic acid, an important B vitamin for women of childbearing age and pregnant women.