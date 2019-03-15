Zoya

Nature Deux Nail Polish In Spencer

£9.94

Zoya Nail Polish has been awarded as the longest wearing nail polish on natural nails. Offering over 300 gorgeous nail polish colours to choose from, plus 4 seasonal collections of nail polish every year. Zoya Nail Polish is the only polish specifically formulated for natural nails. Free of toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, DBP (phthalates) and camphor. Zoya is also vegan friendly. Colour Lock SystemPut perfect nail colour on lock down. The Zoya Colour Lock System surrounds polish with a protective barrier against moisture, bubbling, and chipping. Naked ManicureThe Naked Manicure System is a simple, highly effective system that gives clients instant, gorgeous natural looking nails. It also provides the intense therapeutic, long term benefits for stronger, healthier nails. Remove +Zoya Remove Plus is an award wining, gentle, yet highly effective 3-in-1 nail polish remover, nail prep and nail conditioner. Longer nail polish wear starts with Remove Plus.