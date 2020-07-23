United States
Not Your Mother's
Naturals Royal Honey & Kalahari Desert Melon Repair & Protect Leave-in Conditioner
$8.99
At Ulta Beauty
A delicious blend of Royal Honey & Kalahari Desert Melon reconstructs damaged hair so it retains vibrancy and restores resiliency. This Repair & Protect Leave-In Conditioner will allow your hair to be more manageable by amplifying softness, maximizing smoothness and preparing hair for a healthful, happy style.