hello

Naturally Whitening Fluoride Toothpaste

$3.97

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Say Hello to Naturally Whitening Fluoride Toothpaste that tastes awesome and works brilliantly. This naturally friendly toothpaste is thoughtfully formulated with a calcium mineral blend that gently and naturally whitens teeth. Its farm grown super-peppy peppermint and tea tree oil tames bad breath, and coconut oil moisturizes for extra friendliness. It also prevents cavities, strengthens enamel, and provides mind-blowing freshness. But buckle-up, there?s more goodness: this vegan toothpaste is peroxide free, dye free, SLS free, paraben free, triclosan free, preservative free and gluten free. Hello Toothpastes also contain no artificial sweeteners and no artificial flavors. As if that weren?t enough magic for one tube, Hello is vegan, cruelty free, and never tested on animals (Leaping Bunny certified and PETA recognized). ? Hello Naturally Whitening Fluoride Toothpaste is SLS free and thoughtfully formulated with a calcium mineral blend that naturally whitens teeth. Its farm grown super-peppy peppermint and tea tree oil tame bad breath, and coconut oil moisturizes for extra friendliness. ? This vegan toothpaste whitens naturally and gently, prevents cavities, strengthens enamel, and provides mind-blowing freshness. ? Hello Naturally Whitening Fluoride Toothpaste is peroxide free, dye free, SLS free, paraben free, triclosan free, preservative free, and gluten free. Hello Toothpastes also contain no artificial sweeteners and no artificial flavors. No brainer.