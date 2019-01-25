Amazon

Naturally Thin: Unleash Your Skinnygirl And Free Yourself From A Lifetime Of Dieting

$16.98 $12.99

Buy Now Review It

From four-time New York Times bestselling author Bethenny Frankel, the book that started it all: Naturally Thin. Bethenny Frankel, talk show host, “-Queen of Cocktails,”- and “-Mommy Mogul”- has always had a passion for preparing and enjoying healthful, natural foods and sharing that love.The New York Times bestseller Naturally Thin shows how anyone can banish their Heavy Habits, embrace Thin Thoughts, and enjoy satisfying meals, snacks, and drinks without the guilt. Armed with Bethenny’-s rules, you will say: •- I know when I am really hungry •- When I’-m really hungry, I look for high-volume, fiber-rich foods •- I can have any food I want •- I love the taste of real food With more than thirty simple, delicious recipes (including her famous SkinnyGirl Margarita), a one-week program to jump-start readers on the Naturally Thin lifestyle, and warm, witty encouragement on every page, Frankel serves up a book for a healthier and thinner life.