Natural Wood Hyacinth 3 Tier Folding Plant Stand

Create a show-stopping display of greenery on your balcony or porch with our three-tier plant stand. Boasting solid acacia wood construction that's made to withstand the elements, this shelf system folds flat and stores compactly when not in use.