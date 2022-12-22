Litfad

Natural Wood Bar Shaped Floor Light

$554.22 $210.61

What's Included Style Modern Number of Lights 1-Light Material Wood Shade Shape Rectangle Shade Color White Crystal Component No Voltage 220V-240V Color Walnut Bulb Type LED Bulbs Maximum Bulb Wattage 39 Watts & Under Size 20 Inch & Above Glass Type With Shade Shade / Light Direction Down Fixture Type Linear Feature Integrated LED Power Source Plug In Electric Shade Material Acrylic Fixture Height 49 Inch & Under Color Temperature Warm Light Weights & Dimensions Height 39" Width 1" Height Adjustable Non-Adjustable Height Features Switch Type Foot Occasion Residential Use Bulb Included Or Not Yes Bulb Base SMD Cleaning Method Wipe clean with a dry cloth