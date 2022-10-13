Muze Hair by Kiyah Wright

Natural Wave Hair Extension Closure | 100% Virgin Human Hair

$125.00

Effortlessly complete your look with our lace and silk Natural Wave Hair Extension Closure. Virtually undetectable, our Natural Wave Hair Extension Closure blends perfectly with our signature Natural Wave Hair Extensions, giving you a natural-looking and protective style. With 100% virgin human hair individually attached to the base material, our closures allow you to part your hair any way you like. Natural Wave Hair Extension Closure TIPS: Be sure to take care of the base of your closure by not tugging or pulling on the lace too hard. To add even more volume to hair waves, use a round brush and a blow dryer. Can easily be worn straight when your favorite flat iron is used. Avoid excessive heat & heavy oils. Use a pomade stick to lay down closure’s baby hairs for an even more natural look. For best results, allow hair to air dry after washing. Muze’s business concept is to offer style and quality at the best price. Muze Hair was founded in 2016 by 2x Emmy award-winning stylist Kiyah Wright and since then it has grown into one of the leading online stores for high quality hair extensions, celebrity wigs and beauty accessory companies.