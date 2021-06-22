Derma E

Natural Sun Defense Mineral Sunscreen Spf 30

FORTIFIED WITH ANTIOXIDANTS VITAMIN C AND GREEN TEA: Nutrients that add layer of UV protection, help skin recover after sun exposure and fight and reduce the signs of aging for vibrant, younger-looking skin NATURAL SUNSCREEN: Antioxidant Natural Sunscreen SPF 30 Body Lotion helps shield skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays, oxidative damage and premature signs of aging. With clear, nanoparticle-free Zinc Oxide, this formula provides safe, chemical-free broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection without irritating skin or clogging pores. CHEMICAL-FREE & HYPOALLERGENIC: Nanoparticle-free Zinc Oxide provides broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection without irritating skin or clogging pores. Non-irritating, sensitivity tested and fragrance-free. SHEER FINISH: Suitable for daily use, this sheer, enriched formula glides on evenly and absorbs quickly to provide broad-spectrum UVA Protection / UVB protection and anti-aging antioxidant defense. PROVEN CLEAN BEAUTY: 100% vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, mineral oil-free, lanolin-free, gluten free, GMO-free. Antioxidant Natural Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 30 Body Lotion helps shield skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays, oxidative damage and premature signs of aging. With clear, nanoparticle-free Zinc Oxide, this formula provides safe, chemical-free broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection without irritating skin or clogging pores. Fortified with antioxidants Vitamin C and Green Tea -- nutrients that have been shown to offer an additional layer of UV protection, help skin recover after sun exposure and fight and reduce the signs of aging for vibrant, younger-looking skin. Suitable for daily use, this formula glides on evenly, absorbs quickly and leaves a sheer, lightweight finish. Hypoallergenic, non-irritating, sensitivity tested, fragrance-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, GMO-free and 100% vegan