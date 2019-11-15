Puracy

Natural Stain Remover

$11.04

Powerful plant-based enzymes safely eliminate stains and naturally freshen fabrics. Removes grass, berries, blood, sweat, oil, tomato sauce, cosmetics, pet accidents, dirt, and hundreds of other stains and odors. Effective on clothing, linens, silk, carpets, floor mats, car seats, cloth diapers, and other washable fabrics. NO harsh chemicals, animal by-products, or petroleum-based ingredients. Safe for colors, delicates, greywater and septic systems, and the environment. Never tested on animals. Satisfaction Guaranteed. Made in the USA. Product Description Puracy Natural laundry Stain Remover is the most powerful stain removing product available, yet safe for all fabrics. Our bottle features a new and improved fine mist sprayer to maximize coverage. It is the only stain remover powered by all six plant-based enzymes: protease (protein)mannanase (food, cosmetic)pectinase (fruit, sugar)amylase (starch)lipase (fat, oil)cellulase (general soil)we guarantee This product will safely remove any fabric stain you put in its path or your money back. Enzymes are proven to be the safest, most effective ingredients to remove and eliminate stains and odors. Our unique blend of plant-based bio-enzymatic cleaners will tackle hundreds of different stains, residues, odors, and spots - all without bleaching or discoloring fabrics.Think of it like this... If stains are the lock, then enzymes are the key.Our professional strength formula was developed in a lab by a team of pH.D. Chemists with decades of experience working with Green formulas. It was then reviewed by a team of MDs to evaluate the overall safety and hypoallergenic designation. And finally, it was tested by parents, athletes, and laundry aficionados for performance. Using only a couple of sprays, the head-to-head tests have proven our proprietary blend of plant-based enzymes and natural minerals can clean as well as those packed with harsh, petroleum-based chemicals. Our unique formula will quickly dislodge stains, eliminate odors, remove residues, and leave your fa