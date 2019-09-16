Alaska Bear

Natural Silk Sleep Mask (one Strap)

$9.99

A sleep aid and eye relaxer, made of 100% top-quality natural mulberry silk on BOTH sides. Only super-soft, super-smooth pure silk offers the breathable, cool relaxation of the soothing masks found at the world’s premier spas Gentle, easy-to-adjust headband won’t tangle hair or snag pillow. And the plastic adjuster stays at the back of your head, not at your temples, which can be uncomfortable for side-sleepers. Fits comfortably with ear plugs and even with a CPAP facial mask. Fully adjustable strap from 15.8 inches to 27.6 inches, suitable for women/men/kids and back/side/stomach sleepers Ideal for insomnia, migraine headaches and dry-eye sufferers, as the breathable, natural fibers of silk allows healthy oxygen in while keeping dry air out Get the benefits of total blackout, whether at home, in a hotel or on the plane (where bright led light and dry air can be especially harsh). The perfect travel accessories to help keep you feeling rested and refreshed A unique Christmas gift for anyone wanting deep, uninterrupted sleep. Give your clients as stocking stuffers they’ll actually use and cherish. Get the AB silk pillowcase and you'll be set for sweet dreams.