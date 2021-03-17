Alaska Bear

Natural Silk Sleep Mask

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

Silk outer w/cotton inner A natural sleep aid and eye relaxer, crafted from 100% skin friendly mulberry silk. Achieve the ultimate beauty sleep while sleeping thanks to the silk properties. ANTI-AGING -- The super smooth and soft texture gently interacts with your skin, helping protect the delicate facial skin around your eyes by preventing imprints from bedding that could cause creases and wrinkles. NATURALLY HYPOALLERGENIC -- Only organic mulberry silk touches your face and eyes. Colorfast and used non-toxic dyes, making it a best choice for anyone with sensitive eyes or skin conditions like eczema. SAVE ON SKINCARE -- Silk is less absorbent than cotton or synthetic, which means more beauty product stays on your skin, saving you money and giving you that bedtime glow! Unlike satin pillowcases, silk sleeping mask does not soak up as much moisture, which can help keep your skin hydrated. IDEAL for DRY-EYE SUFFERERS -- Cool fibers of silk lets healthy oxygen flow while keeping dry air and allergenic particles out, and also prevents excess heat from being trapped, which may disturb sleep. FULLY ADJUSTABLE -- Expand from 15.8" to 27.6" in circumference, suitable for women, men or kids. Gentle, easy-to-adjust headband won't snag hair. The buckle stays at the back of your head, not at your temples, which can be uncomfortable for side-sleepers.