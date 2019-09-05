Alaska Bear

Natural Silk Pillowcase

$29.99

Alaska Bear--Enhance your Life Washing and Care Instructions: Hand wash in cold or lukewarm water with mild detergent. Do not soak dark-colored silk for more than three minutes. To help retain color, add a few drops of distilled white vinegar to final rinse. As silk becomes more delicate when wet, do not twist or wring. Hang dry. Do not dry in direct sunlight. Though hand-washing is preferable, you may machine wash in cold water on the gentlest cycle with mild detergent. Do not bleach. Wash silk separately from other items. Hang dry. Do not dry in direct sunlight. Machine drying is not recommended. Wrinkles in silk should disappear with time, and so ironing is not recommended. If you must, only iron the reverse side of the damp silk with your iron set on the lowest setting. Please enjoy your mulberry silk product, which brings a feeling of cool, relaxing luxury to every night of sleep.