Alaska Bear

Natural Silk Blackout Eye Shades

£11.89

Buy Now Review It

Alaska Bear - Enhance your Life You won't believe how smooth it feels! Our natural silk sleep masks not only feel smooth against your skin but are also hypoallergenic, great for those with sensitive skin. Mulberry silk is the fabric of the emperors. It is the most elegant of all the silks with a luminous sheen and a smooth touch. Buy for yourself or as a gift or consider it an investment in your travel accessories. Everyone will love the beauty and SIMPLE COMFORT of this silk.