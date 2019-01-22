Suave

Natural Shea Butter & Pure Coconut Oil Cream Detangler Spray

To create the right products for natural hair, Suave asked the experts. Introducing the NEW Suave Professionals Collection for Natural Hair - a range inspired by and made for women with natural hair. Collaborating with over 5,000 women with natural hair to craft, test, and adapt formulas, Suave developed a collection of moisture rich products specifically designed for women with curls, coils, and waves - free of any sulfates, parabens, or dyes. The formulas are also color safe. Each moisture-rich formula is infused with natural shea butter, known to deeply moisturize, and pure coconut oil to help fight frizz, reduce breakage, and enhance shine. The collection nourishes and repairs natural hair and helps Suave women embrace curls, coils, and waves alike. This Cream Detangler Spray can be used on both wet and dry hair. When used on wet hair, it helps to detangle and soften for easy manageability. When used on dry hair on non-wash days, it helps revive hair's natural curl pattern while adding moisture and shine. About Suave: For over 75 years Suave has offered professional quality products for the entire family. The Suave mission is to make gold standard quality attainable to all, so everyone can look good, smell good, and feel good every day.