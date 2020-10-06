UMOI

Natural Rubber Hot Water Bottle

£12.95

Buy Now Review It

Can't sleep on a cold night? A cozy hot water bottle will work its magic. Cold Feet? Hot water bottles keep your feet warm and comfortable. Hot water bottles soothe and calm children. Hot water bottle can be used alone as a remedy for aches, pains and sports injuries. A hot water bottle is a time-honored method of treating sore muscles, stress or cramps, arthritis, aches and pains, stiff necks, lower back pain, menstrual cramps and other common aches and stresses of everyday living. Hot water bottles are easy to travel with, especially on a long flight or bus ride. This hot water bottle holds the heat longer than traditional rubber bottles. Also works as an ice pack. Note Not suitable for children under the age of 36 months. Bottles should be replaced after two years of use. Hot water bottle can cause burns avoid prolonged direct contact to skin. Package: 1 * Hot Water bottle