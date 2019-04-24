This fits your -. ♧ Natural Handmade Gemstone Copper Wire Wrapped Rose Quartz Tree of Life Money Tree. Brings wealth and luck. Good for home decor or chakra crystal healing, It is said to improve career luck as well as an excellent Feng Shui Figurine for those who are in managerial positions . Put it in your living room or office. It will help you attract wealth and prosperity, success, and all good things. ♧ Money Tree and Stone Total heigh is approximately 5.1"-6.3"(13-16cm)(when open up leaves)-Size for Rose Quartz Stone is approximately 2.36"- 3.15"(6-8cm)-Copper Wire-Total weight:approx 400 grams/pc- Material:Natural Stone & Copper. ♧ Rose Quartz is the love stone! Adds positive love energy to relationships. Compassion and forgiveness. Calming, helps clear stored anger, resentment, jealousy, fears. Replaces negativity with harmony. Helps to balance upper four chakras and eases sexual/emotional imbalances. Enhances self-confidence and creativity. Aids kidneys and circulatory system, promotes release of impurities. ♧ Money tree brings luck, prosperity, provides protection against any kind of losses, and enhances the power of an individual. Great decorative statue to put in office, front door, and living room. ♧ Come With a velet bag printed "Top Plaza" and A gift Box. It is a wonderful gift for birthday/Christmas/Mother's Day. (Because the money tree decor made by natural stone, each with unique color and shape, it may a little different with the picture.) .