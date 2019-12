Herbivore

Natural Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist

A Base Of Organic Coconut Water Is Infused With Youth-boosting Hibiscus Flower Petals & Moisture-enhancing Bulgarian Rose To Tone, Hydrate & Soften All Skin Types Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist Is Created With Pure Plant Actives - No Fillers Handcrafted in Small Batches Paraben Free, Sulfate free, Alcohol-free + Cruelty free 2 fl oz