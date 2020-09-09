Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
NARS
Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation
$49.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A buildable, full-coverage foundation with up to 16 hours of lightweight, natural, fade-resistant wear.
Need a few alternatives?
UOMA Beauty
Uoma Beauty Say What?! Foundation
$39.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Becca
Hydra-mist Set & Refresh Powder
£32.00
from
Space NK
BUY
bareMinerals
Original Loose Powder Foundation Spf 15
$32.00
from
bareMinerals
BUY
Fenty Beauty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
$35.00
$26.25
from
Fenty Beauty
BUY
More from NARS
NARS
Powerchrome Loose Eye Pigment
$28.00
from
NARS
BUY
NARS
Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation
$49.00
from
Sephora
BUY
NARS
Sur La Plage Full Size Lip Balm Set ($84 Value)
$49.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
NARS
Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Spf 30/pa+++
£31.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
More from Makeup
Essence
Bye Bye Panda Eyes! Mascara
$4.99
from
Ulta
BUY
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Brow Starter Kit
$38.00
$19.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Stila
Kaleidoscope Eye Shadow
$18.00
from
Stila
BUY
Stila
Plumping Lip Glaze
$24.00
from
Stila
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted