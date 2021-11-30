NARS

Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation is a buildable, full-coverage foundation with up to 16 hours of lightweight, natural, fade-resistant wear. Benefits 16-Hour Fade Resistant Wear: 16 hours of fade-resistant wear with medium-to-full, buildable coverage. Transfer-resistant. Sweat-resistant. Resists oxidization so color stays true all day. Full Coverage Without The Weight: Superior blendability for an imperceptible effect that looks natural, like skin, doesn't look or feel cakey, heavy, drying or masking. Full-Powered Radiance: Instantly provides a lasting radiant finish. Features Medium-to-full coverage 16-Hour wear Natural, radiant finish Transfer-resistant Sweat-resistant Fade-resistant Non-drying Normal, combination and oily skin types Paraben-free Alcohol-free Oil-free Fragrance-free Dermatologist tested Key Ingredients Skin Optimizing Complex, a blend of raspberry, apple, and watermelon extracts, helps support skin elastic fibers to smooth and improve skin's texture over time for optimal radiance.