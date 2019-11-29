eos

Natural & Organic Stick Lip Balm Set

$9.99 $6.40

100% natural and 100% delicious Deeply hydrates and seals in moisture Our all-natural Vanilla Bean flavor tastes like smooth, rich and creamy vanilla. Contains sustainably sourced Shea Butter, Coconut Oil and Jojoba Seed Oil. USDA Certified Organic. Hypoallergenic and derma-tested Discover a lip balm that’s 100% natural and 100% delicious. Our all-natural Vanilla Bean flavor tastes like smooth, rich and creamy vanilla.eos Vanilla Bean stick lip balm is 95% organic, 100% natural, and paraben and petrolatum free. Packed with antioxidant-rich vitamin E, soothing shea butter and jojoba oil, eos Organic hydrates your lips and enhances your natural beauty. Treat your lips to an all-natural balm that’s bursting with flavor and moisture. eos Natural & Organic Lip Balms will swipe you into a dreamy daze with our Vanilla Bean, Pomegranate Raspberry, Strawberry Sorbet, and Sweet Mint flavors. They're so yummy that you'll need all four. eos Organic lip balms are 100% Natural and Certified USDA Organic, paraben & phthalate-free, gluten-free and not tested on animals. We make our Natural & Organic balms with antioxidant-rich vitamin E, soothing shea butter, nourishing coconut and jojoba oils to keep lips soft all day and lock-in moisture.