Natural Nutrient Boost Eye Serum

A potent eye serum for your delicate eye area. Nutrient Boost is formulated specifically to reduce the appearance of puffiness, dark circles and wrinkles, as well as hydrate. It contains goji seed oil that is rich in essential fatty acids, working synergistically with pumpkin seed oil, mushroom extract and a wealth of nutritive plant extracts to make tired skin feel tightened and rejuvenated.