Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Too Faced

Natural Nudes Lipstick

$22.00
At Sephora
What it is: A richly-pigmented, creamy, natural nude lipstick.
Featured in 2 stories
The Best Nude Lipsticks For Dark Skin Tones
by Khalea Underwood
The Black Girl's Guide To Sephora
by Khalea Underwood