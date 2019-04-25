Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Cost Plus World Market
Natural & Navy Straw Tote Bag
$34.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Cost Plus World Market
Sling this sun-ready tote bag over your shoulder and head to the beach or brunch. It's crafted of sturdy paper straw in a natural tone with a jaunty navy bottom and features a braided handle and lined interior with a handy open pocket.
Featured in 1 story
The Underrated Site That Has The Best Mom Gifts
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Dôen
Tasket Basket
$48.00
from
Dôen
BUY
DETAILS
Clare V.
Pot De Miel
$189.00
from
Clare V
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Natural Basket
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Poolside Collective
Poolside Bags - Custom
$250.00
from
Poolside Collective
BUY
More from Cost Plus World Market
DETAILS
Cost Plus World Market
Medallion Print Loveseat
$499.99
$249.99
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
DETAILS
Cost Plus World Market
Dusty Coral Velvet Chair Cushion
$16.99
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
DETAILS
Cost Plus World Market
Woven Chindi Metal Bench
$149.99
$104.99
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
DETAILS
Cost Plus World Market
Clementine Honey Apothecary Jar Candle
$14.99
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
More from Totes
DETAILS
Nisolo
Canvas Tote
$78.00
from
Nisolo
BUY
DETAILS
State
Rodgers Lunch Box
$38.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Adidas
Adidas Unisex Santiago Insulated Lunch Bag
$19.98
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Baggu
Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag
$10.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted