All natural scented hand sanitiser which cleanses and protects your hands from germs. This refreshing antibacterial & antiviral hand sanitiser spray is made with a blend of certified organic Tea Tree and Sweet Orange essential oils to keep your hands clean and fragrant. This simple and effective pocket-sized antibacterial blend is a must for everyday use. Winner of 'Best Eco Hand Sanitiser' at the 2020 Beauty Shortlist Awards. Size - 50ml.