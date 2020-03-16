Jergens

Natural Glow + Firming Body Lotion

$10.99 $8.28

Flawless Self Tanning: Create a Flawless Tan for Gradual, Natural Looking Color Before, or After, the Beach Gradual Tanning Lotion: Our Jergens Natural Glow+FIRMING Moisturizer Will Gradually Enhance and Deepen Your Natural Skin Tone to Provide Hassle Free, Streak Free Color Combined Visible Cellulite Reduction: With Collagen, Elastin, and Green Tea Infusions, Our Fast Acting Formula Will Help Reduce Cellulite Appearance Within 7 Days ACHIEVE HEALTHY LOOKING SKIN: With antioxidants and Coconut Water, Jergens +FIRMING Moisturizer hydrating blend of nutrients boosts moisturization for healthier looking skin and daily skin hydration Fresh Scented Sunless Tanning: Jergens Natural Glow Self Tanning Daily Moisturizers Will Keep You Feeling Fresh with a Light and Fresh Scent Applying your daily body lotion can achieve a flawless, natural-looking glow and reduce the appearance of cellulite. Jergens Natural Glow +FIRMING Daily Moisturizer for Body gradually delivers subtle, streak-free color and reduces the appearance of cellulite in as little as 7 days. To enhance your natural skin tone, apply in place of your regular body moisturizer at least once daily and you'll have beautiful, natural-looking color in about one week. Jergens Natural Glow +FIRMING Daily Moisturizer for Body improves the look of cellulite. It is inflused with a blend of collagen, elastin and polymers and spreads over skin to give it a smoother look. The moisturizer also contains a blend of hydrating ingredients and antioxidants. Your skin stays nourished while getting its glow on without the unpleasant sunless tanning odor - just a light, fresh scent.