Invigorating scent of dark berries and botanical blooms mixed with a lavish blend of grapefruit, bergamot, white musks, and vanilla. Gently cleanses and exfoliates skin with Hydrated Silica, Jojoba Esters, Charcoal, and Argan Oil, leaving skin feeling hydrated Mild and safe for sensitive skin Dermatologist Tested Formulated without Microbeads, Parabens, Artificial Dyes, Phthalates, EDTA, Gluten Specifications Scent: Scented Suggested Age: All Ages Product Form: Liquid Beauty Purpose: Basic Cleansing Recommended Skin Type: Normal TCIN: 76581849 UPC: 810026290091 Item Number (DPCI): 049-00-7794 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Description Body Wash Exfoliates + Hydrates Size: 16 fl oz Description THE BEVEL DIFFERENCE That new new. Bevel Body Wash exfoliates sensitive skin, leaving you feeling moisturized and renewed after each and every shower. That deep clean without the dryness or film residue. The Basics A SCENT OF YOUR OWN. A dermatologist tested, moisturizing body wash that helps remove dead skin. Available in three signature scents: Dark Cassis: Invigorating scent of dark berries and botanical blooms mixed with a lavish blend of grapefruit, white musks, and vanilla. FOR BEST USE Apply to damp skin using a washcloth or loofah to build a rich lather. Rinse thoroughly. Apply BEVEL Moisturizing Body Lotion immediately after bathing to lock in moisture. Ingredients: Key Ingredients Hydrated Silica is a naturally occurring mineral that gently exfoliates skin, which can help prevent and reduce bumps and ingrown hairs. Jojoba Esters provide gentle exfoliation of rough, flaky skin while leaving a soft, moisturized, non-oily finish. Charcoal pulls bacteria, dirt and other toxins to the surface of skin to wash away impurities for the deepest of cleans. Argan Oil is packed with omega fatty acids, vitamin E, and linoleic acids, which work hard to moisturize and soften your skin without irritation or soapy residue. Full Ingredients Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Acrylates Copolymer, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Fragrance, Sodium Chloride, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Hydroxide, Stearyl Stearate, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium Edta, Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Jojoba Esters, Charcoal Powder, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Iron Oxides Made Without Parabens, Artificial Dyes, Phthalates, Gluten Black Owned or Founded Brand Target recognizes Black owned and founded brands as U.S. based enterprises that are at least 51% Black owned, operated and controlled. Normal Skin Recommended for Normal Skin. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.