Little Deer

Natural Dried Lunaria Honesty Bunch

£29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Little Deer

Gorgeous bunch of Lunaria seed pods - otherwise known as 'Honesty' The silvery central membrane of these dried seed pods resembles the moon or coins. Each bunch of lunaria dried flowers is about 90cm long. Total length: approx 80-90 cm Bunch size as photographed but can vary slightly. As this is exceptionally delicate its normal for some of the seed heads to be torn. Dried flowers are posted with bubble wrap in a box to ensure they arrive with you safely.