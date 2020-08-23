Puredown

Natural Down Packable Blanket

$40.98 $25.19

Shell: 100% Polyester Peach Skin, Filling: 75% Down, 25% Feather 100% cotton fabric cover provides a gentle but supportive feeling Baffle box construction prevents the shifting of the interior down filling while the elastic fiber allows for easy setup Item size: 39"*75"*3". The mattress pad will be packed in a sealed PVC bag during delivery All of our products follow the Responsible Down Standard and have been certificated by OXIPOWER. The material of each of our products has been expertly selected, cleaned and disinfected. The down and feather that we choose is odorless and lightweight. Our product can significantly improve users' sleeping quality Lightweight multipurpose polyester peach skin sports blanket with 75% Siberia premium natural down for outdoor use like camping and traveling or comfortable indoor use at home if needed The Benefit of Using Down Blanket This blanket by puredown can be used both outdoor and indoor. It is the thing that you need when you go camping or stay on couch. You can feel the soft touch and warmth when you get a little cooler. Our down blanket is the ultimate travel partner that fits in any small backpack or purse. High Quality Stuffing Our down and feather are selected and disinfected strictly. With its high fluffiness and softness, our product can significantly improve users's sleeping quality. Users will feel less pressure on their body during sleeping Storage Method Many people store their blankets during off seasons. The key to storing your blanket is breathability. Letting the down breathe by keeping your blanket in a cloth bag will prevent any moisture or odor buildup. It should also be stored in a location where it is not compressed and has room to stay fluffy. Give your blanket a good shake when you take it out of the bag next season and it should be ready to go